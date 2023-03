US Department Of State Says Russia Likely Shot Down Drone Unintentionally

A Russian plane collided with a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, most likely unintentionally.

U.S. Department of State spokesman Ned Price has stated this, The Gardian reports.

“The collision of a Russian fighter jet with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea was likely an unintentional act from Russia’s side,” the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14 a Russian Su-27 fighter flying over the Black Sea caught an American MQ-9 reconnaissance drone in airspace above the waters outside the sea area of the Russian Federation and damaged it.

One U.S. reconnaissance drone was not a threat to Russia in international airspace. Reconnaissance vehicles in the air above the Black Sea are monitoring the demarcation line.

Residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region began to massively report on the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles. Some of them simply flew over houses, and one was seen in the sky above an oil refinery.