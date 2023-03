Yesterday, March 14, in Bakhmut, border guards repelled attempts to break through of two Russian assault groups. Enemy casualties: 21 occupiers killed and wounded. This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

So, the enemy attacked one of the strongholds during the day, and the other - in the first half of the night. It is indicated that after several hours of shooting skirmishes, the Wagnerites retreated, not having success.

"Mortar calculations of border guards were also actively worked out on stormtroopers. In particular, several accumulations of enemy infantry, which was concentrated near the contact line, were hit by shelling," the report said.

In addition, snipers-border guards eliminated three invaders - this group was deploying a easel machine gun in positions.

It is noted that during the day of combat work, border guards neutralized 21 occupiers, of which 5 were killed and 16 were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Bakhmut area, servicemen of the Kholodnyi Yar 93rd separate mechanized brigade shot down a Russian Su-24 front-line bomber, which attacked the positions of the Ukrainian military.

Yesterday it became known that near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region border guards destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, and also eliminated 6 occupiers.