The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein-10) inspires optimism. Ukraine expects increased air defense, the formation of an "armored fist" and the supply of ammunition.

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov wrote this on Twitter on Wednesday, March 15.

“Ramstein 10 inspires optimism: strengthening air defense, ammo supplies, trainings & forming an “armored fist,” the statement said.

Reznikov thanked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for his outstanding leadership, as well as "friends from the anti-kremlin coalition for their willingness to stand with Ukraine until our victory."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that he had left for another meeting in the Ramstein format.

On February 14, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that eight countries agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the United States, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands will transfer 90 Т-72 tanks.

On February 16, Reznikov spoke about the results of the work of the Ukrainian delegation.