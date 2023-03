Ukraine has signed a memorandum with the Energy Community on cooperation in the field of energy sector reconstruction.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The memorandum provides for support for priority projects for the construction and reconstruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as well as support for the restoration of alternative energy facilities. In addition, the parties will cooperate in preparing lawsuits against Russia to recover compensation for damage to energy infrastructure," the statement said.

Also, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and a delegation of the Energy Community Secretariat headed by Director Artur Lorkowski discussed steps to further synchronize the energy systems of Ukraine and the European Union and increase the ability to export-import electricity.

"In the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine joined the European energy network ENTSO-E, which gave us significant support when the enemy attacked our energy facilities. We are determined to accelerate the integration of the EU and Ukraine energy markets," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Network of System Power Transmission Operators (ENTSO-E, 42 system operators from 35 countries are participants in the network) agreed to increase the technical possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine to 700 MW at any time.