18 Members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the parliament create an institute of registered partnerships.

This is stated in bill No. 9103, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, a registered partnership is a registered voluntary family union of two adults, one or different genders.

At the same time, the document notes that the registered partnership is not a marriage.

The bill provides that after the state registration of a registered partnership, partners acquire the status of close relatives, namely the status of a family member of the first degree of kinship in relation to each other, regardless of whether they actually live together and maintain a household together.

It is proposed to establish that documents for state registration of a registered partnership can be submitted to any body of state registration of acts of civil status.

Registration of the partnership must be carried out after 10 days from the date of submission of the relevant application.

It is also possible to register a partnership in the absence of one of the persons or outside the civil registration authority, for example, when the partner is a military.

The property acquired by the registered partners during their stay in the registered partnership belongs to them on the right of common joint ownership, unless otherwise established by the agreement between them.

In hereditary legal relations, registered partners are considered to each other heirs of the first stage under the law, and they also have the right to make a joint will in relation to property that belongs to them on the right of common joint property.

Registered partners are entitled to:

- payment of cash assistance belonging to another of the registered partners in case of death;

- obtaining the body of another of the registered partners from the morgue for burial or cremation and the opportunity to be buried nearby.

The document does not regulate the issue of joint paternity of registered partners.

Each of the registered partners has the right to terminate the registered partnership relationship.

Among the initiators of the bill: MP from the Holos faction Inna Sovsun, chairman of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak, member of the Servant of the People faction, head of the information policy committee Mykyta Poturaiev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Verkhovna Rada introduced criminal liability for forcing marriage.