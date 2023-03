Over the past year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received from international partners 117,575 units of modern weapons and means of destruction.

The press service of the Military Media Center, a media platform of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine at the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"117,575 units of modern weapons and means of destruction - so much tentatively the Armed Forces of Ukraine received from international partners over the past year (according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)... The Ukrainian military is extremely quick to master new weapons, effectively and inventively use them on the battlefield. This, in turn, encourages international partners to reconsider their positions on providing Ukraine with even more modern and technological weapons," the statement said.

It is noted that thanks to the supply of Western weapons, Ukraine is able to liberate the territories temporarily occupied by Russia faster and more efficiently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, on the anniversary of the war, the United States announced a new USD 2 billion military aid package to Ukraine.