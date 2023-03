Several countries are ready to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, Poland has received "clear declarations" from them.

It was reported by Gazeta Prawna with reference to a statement by Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Muller did not name the countries that will be part of the coalition to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 aircraft, and what number of fighters is involved.

"I can only confirm that these decisions have been made by several countries, but my authority does not include reporting this on behalf of these countries. We already have clear declarations as to which countries this will be, but we have agreed that they will announce such a decision on their own terms and procedures," he said.

On March 14, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland could transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in the next 4-6 weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slovakia is considering transferring 10 of its 11 Soviet-made MiG-29 aircraft, which were withdrawn from service last year, to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.