SSU Detains Its Former Employee, Who From Abroad Called On Ukrainian Defenders To Desert

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a former employee of one of the structural units of the special services, who from abroad called on Ukrainian defenders to desert.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the employee resigned from the SSU and left for one of the European Union countries.

"From there, he called former colleagues and urged them to desert from Kyiv, promising that in this case "everything will be fine with them." And in case of refusal, he threatened to "leak" their personal data to representatives of the Russian special services," the report said.

In addition, the person involved tried to convey to the enemy information about the progress of mobilization measures and the places of deployment of individual units of the Defense Forces.

To do this, he tried to ask the SSU for this information.

In March 2023, the man crossed the state border of Ukraine, where he was immediately detained.

On the basis of the collected evidence, investigators of the Main Investigative Department of the SSU informed him of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code: Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason); Part 2. Art. 15, Part 4 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 408 (desertion).

Currently, a preventive measure has been chosen for him in the form of detention.

The details of his illegal activities are being investigated.

