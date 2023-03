AFU Eliminate Almost Thousand Occupiers, 8 Tanks And 12 UAVs. General Staff Announces Enemy Losses Per Day

The losses of personnel of Russian troops for March 14 increased by 980 to 161,520 killed, and the Ukrainian defenders last day destroyed 8 tanks, 7 multiple rocket launchers and 12 drones.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the day, the enemy lost 8 tanks (total - 3,492), 10 armored fighting vehicles (total - 6,799), 9 artillery systems (total - 2,528), 7 units of rocket artillery (total - 502), 2 air defense systems (total - 262), 10 units of vehicles and tank trucks (total - 5,377), 1 unit of special equipment (total - 257) and 12 drones (total - 2,132).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 304 aircraft, 289 helicopters, 907 cruise missiles and 18 ships/boats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for March 13 increased by 740 to 160,540 killed, equipment - by 10 tanks and 11 drones.