The enemy is trying to block the transfer of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine to prevent the transfer of our units to other directions," the General Staff said.

Also during the previous day, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

The invaders carried out artillery shelling of 4 settlements along the line of contact in the Kharkiv Region (Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Masiutivka and Krokhmalne); 7 settlements of the Luhansk Region: Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Zolotarivka and Chervonopopivka.

Also, Spirne and Fedorivka in the Donetsk Region were under fire

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 90 enemy attacks, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of the invaders.