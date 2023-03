The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle, provoked by Russia in the Black Sea, is a signal from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is ready to expand the conflict zone with the involvement of other parties.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The incident with the American UAV MQ-9 Reaper, provoked by Russia in the Black Sea, is Putin's signal of readiness to expand the conflict zone with the involvement of other parties. The tactic is all-in: constant rate hikes in a strategic loss in the hope of changing circumstances," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14, a Russian Su-27 fighter flying over the Black Sea caught an American reconnaissance drone MQ-9 in airspace above the waters outside the sea area of ​ ​ the Russian Federation and damaged it.