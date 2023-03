Court Sentences Russian Agent To 12 Years In Prison For Preparing Murder Of Budanov And Reznikov

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has sentenced an agent of the Russian Federation to 12 years in prison for preparing the murder of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv set 12 years in prison with confiscation of property to the organizer of the sabotage and intelligence group of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (better known as the GRU).

He was preparing for the physical liquidation of the Minister of Defense and the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as well as a well-known Ukrainian activist.

For the murder of each of them, Russian "curators" promised a reward of USD 100,000 to USD 150,000.

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine with the involvement of fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" detained the suspect as a result of a multi-stage special operation in the Volyn Region in August 2022.

According to the investigation, the person involved is a resident of temporarily occupied Luhansk, who as part of the LPR terrorist organization took an active part in hostilities against the forces of the anti-terrorist operation in the east of Ukraine.

After the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, he was recruited by a personnel officer of the Russian military intelligence to conduct subversive activities.

On the instructions of the coordinator from Moscow, he was supposed to organize the liquidation of the Ukrainian military, which, according to the invaders, was allegedly involved in the physical massacre of Russian prisoners of war.

This murder was supposed to be a test before carrying out an assassination attempt on the heads of defense departments of our state.

During the search, he found evidence of criminal actions, as well as a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

On the basis of the materials collected by the SSU, the court found the defendant guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code: Article 111 (treason); Article 14, Article 27, Article 115 (preparation for murder); Article 260 (participation in the armed formations unforeseen by law); Article 258-3 (participation in a terrorist organization).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, the SSU detained the killers of the Russian special services, who planned the murders of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and the head of the Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.