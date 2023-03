An electronic control bracelet was put on Andrii Kobolev, the former head of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company.

It was reported to Ukrainian News in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

"This morning, an electronic means of control was put on the suspect," the prosecutor's office said.

The validity of the preventive measure is 2 months.

After posting a bail in the amount of UAH 229 million, Kobolev must also surrender his foreign passports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to change the measure of restraint to the ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev from bail to arrest, but ordered him to wear an electronic control bracelet.