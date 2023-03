The regular meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) will be held on Wednesday, March 15.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on March 14 on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Reznikov noted that during the two-day visit of Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren to Ukraine, among other things, issues of preparation for Ramstein-10 were discussed.

"We also discussed important issues in preparation for the next Ramstein meeting, which will be held tomorrow, March 15," he said.

In addition, on March 13, a conversation took place between Reznikov and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, during which the priorities of the Ramstein-10 meeting were discussed.

“Today, I spoke with my good friend and Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov to discuss priorities for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on March 15. The U.S. will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Austin wrote on Twitter.

Reznikov also mentioned the conversation with Austin on his Twitter, noting that "solidarity becomes efficiency on the battlefield."

“We compared notes on our cooperation & the path to Victory. This genuine support of the Allies makes me very optimistic about the future,” the Minister of Defense of Ukraine wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the main issues of the Ramstein-9 agenda were the protection of the Ukrainian sky and the development of a "tank coalition."