Heavy battles await Ukraine in spring and summer, and allies will solve the problem with ammunition – Pentagon

Heavy battles await Ukraine in the spring and summer. But the allies will do everything possible to solve the problem of shortage of ammunition.

Brigadier General Patrick S. Ryder, a U.S. Ministry of Defense representative, said this at a briefing.

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the United States has been doing everything possible to meet Ukraine's needs: ammunition, air defense, or armored vehicles.

"It's important to take a step back and look at the progress we've made while recognizing that it's going to be an uphill battle, especially as we head into the spring and summer," Ryder said.

According to him, the recent meeting in the Rammstein format will be devoted to urgent needs, particularly ammunition for Ukraine.

"You've heard Minister Austin and others say that we want to make sure that Ukrainians have everything they need to succeed," the Pentagon representative said.

