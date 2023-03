Russia has significantly increased the number of ships in the Black Sea and put four missile carriers on combat duty.

This was announced on Tuesday, March 14, by Head of the United Coordination Press Center of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, during a telethon and on the South Operational Command’s Facebook page.

“We are carefully monitoring their activity in all directions. In parallel with the rise of aviation, the enemy has also been increasing its presence in the Black Sea. The Russians have already accumulated 17 ships in the Black Sea this evening despite a powerful storm,” Humeniuk said.

She clarified that among them are four missile carriers, one underwater.

“This suggests that it is likely that the Russians now have up to 28 calibers in the Black Sea,” she suggested.

Humeniuk noted that the deployment of ships to positions and the enemy’s aviation activity might indicate that the enemy is preparing a new massive attack on Ukraine.

The South Operational Command added that the enemy continues to look for new tactics “to play with muscles and test our nervous system.”

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation forces launched four missile strikes in the direction of Odesa. Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy targets, but debris and the blast wave damaged several private houses and a kindergarten.

Also today, March 14, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian drone, presumably Orlan-10.

In addition, a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, which occurred at 8:30 a.m., left one person dead and seven injured.