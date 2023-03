Court Refuses To Arrest Naftogaz Ex-Head Kobolev, But Orders Him To Wear Electronic Bracelet

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to change the preventive measure to the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company Andrii Kobolev from bail to arrest, but ordered him to wear an electronic control bracelet.

The court made this decision on Tuesday, March 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The judge partially granted the request of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and imposed an additional duty on Kobolev - to wear an electronic bracelet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kobolev said that after he did not make a full bail determined by the court (UAH 229 million), the NACB filed a new petition to the court - on his detention with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of UAH 365.7 million.

Kobolev is suspected of illegally receiving bonuses worth USD 10 million.