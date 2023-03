Air Force Explains What Large-Scale Air Alarms Of March 14 Are Associated With

Large-scale air alarms announced today, March 14, were related to the activity of tactical aviation of the Russian Federation, the threat of the use of ground-based operational tactical missile systems and MiG-31K flights.

It was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, at about 10:00 a.m., the alarm sounded in the south, north and east of Ukraine, which was due to the activity of tactical aviation.

"In particular, in the south, Su-24 aircraft fired 4 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles towards the coast at the Odesa Region air defense equipment. The missiles did not reach their targets, but the wreckage of one of them caused damage to civil infrastructure," the report said.

Also, from 10:27 a.m., in the east of Ukraine, there was a threat of the use of ground-based operational tactical missile systems.

It is reported that at 3:26 p.m., a large-scale air alarm sounded due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

"The rest of the alarms - at 1 p.m., 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., were announced due to the take-off of the MiG-31K fighter, which is the carrier of aerobalistic Kinzhal missiles from Savasleyka Air Base. Air alarms related to MiG-31K were not long-term, most likely these are training flights," explained the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation troops launched four missile attacks in the direction of the Odesa Region. Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy targets, but debris and an explosive wave damaged several private houses and a kindergarten.

Also today, March 14, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian drone, presumably Orlan-10.

In addition, due to a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, which occurred at 8:30 a.m., one person was killed, seven were injured.