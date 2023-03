Kyiv Receives Armored Ambulances Ordered In UK And Will Transfer Them To AFU

The first batch of armored ambulances, commissioned by the capital's authorities in the UK, has arrived in Kyiv, the ambulances will soon be sent to the front line.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last summer, during a meeting with representatives of the British factory O&H Venari, we agreed to manufacture 14 such special vehicles. And today, the head of the factory, Mr. Oliver Norton, came to the capital of Ukraine to transfer the first batch - eight armored ambulances. Two of them have already arrived in Kyiv, another six are on the way," he wrote.

Klitschko said that the Kyiv authorities will transfer the ambulances to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the front line, where they are so needed today.

The mayor stressed that each such ambulance will save the life of more than one Ukrainian defender.

The mayor of Kyiv also noted that the sponsor of the production and transfer of the ambulances is the Ministry of Defense of Luxembourg.

He thanked the management of the factory O&H Venari, the Ministry of Defense of Luxembourg and representatives of the Luxembourg non-profit organization LUkraine, which unites the Ukrainian community and helps Ukraine.

The British factory O&H Venari is owned by the Venari Group, which has two main specialized divisions.

They produce ambulances and fire trucks.

Based in East Yorkshire, the Rapid Production Division is the oldest and largest plant in the UK.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Kyiv received 7 vehicles from Germany for patrol police officers, 4 for communal services and 1 for rescuers, and Denmark handed over 8 powerful generators to the capital.