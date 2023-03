The defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction is key in the stability of the defense of the entire front.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I respect the strength, bravery and invincibility of our soldiers in Bakhmut. A defensive operation in this direction is of utmost strategic importance for deterring the enemy. It is key in the stability of the defense of the entire front," he wrote.

Zaluzhnyi thanked the defenders who give a worthy rebuff to the invaders and bring Ukraine closer to victory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that mercenaries of the Wagner private military company were trying to advance to the central areas of Bakhmut.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not abandon attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut.

Syrskyi, while in the Bakhmut area, said that Ukraine needs to buy time to accumulate reserves for the upcoming counteroffensive, "which is just around the corner."