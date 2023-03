Russian troops on Tuesday fired four missiles in the direction of the Odesa Region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed all air targets, but a kindergarten and several private houses were damaged by debris and an explosive wave.

This is stated in the message of the South Operational Command on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the Odesa Region with the use of tactical aviation. Coming from the sea, Su-24 aircraft in the direction of the coast fired 4 anti-radar missiles, presumably Kh-31P. Thanks to effective counteraction, the missiles were destroyed over the sea, but a kindergarten on the coast and several private houses around were damaged by debris and an explosive wave," the report said.

There are no injuries.

The operational command noted that the enemy once again reminded that the coast is now a line of hostilities and extremely dangerous.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 9, several power lines and electrical supports were damaged in the Odesa Region as a result of enemy rocket fire.