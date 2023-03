The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food plans to change the criteria for distributing quotas between port operators of the "grain corridor".

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, at the next meeting of the coordination council on logistics in agriculture, the criteria for distributing quotas among port operators according to the new order as part of the implementation of the "grain initiative" were discussed.

"The meeting participants focused on discussing the principles of determining the size of terminal quotas - the number of ship calls that each operator will serve. The discussion revolved around the basic principle of quota distribution for the number of ship calls between ports and terminals," the message reads.

In particular, some of the participants insisted on an even distribution of the number of ship calls between the ports.

At the same time, it is noted that each port has a different number of terminals and operators, bandwidth and their specifics.

"A pilot option is being developed that will allow vessels to be distributed between terminals, regardless of the port, but depending on the capacity and type of activity. We hope to finalize this algorithm with all participants in the process as soon as possible, and we expect that the new procedure will prove to be effective. After developing the appropriate proposals, we will return to their discussion," said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin stated that Russia is ready to extend the "grain agreement", but only for 60 days.

In turn, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov noted that this contradicts the terms of the agreement.

On November 17, 2022, the initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.