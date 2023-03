UN Confirms Deaths Of More Than 8,200 Civilians In Ukraine Due To War

The United Nations has confirmed the deaths of 8,231 civilians in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

This is stated in the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The deaths of 3,664 men, 2,173 women, 260 boys and 203 girls have been confirmed.

The gender of another 1,900 adults and 31 children could not be established.

At the same time, 13,734 civilians were injured due to hostilities.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, 6,372 killed and 11,247 wounded civilians were in territories that were under Ukrainian control at the time of the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of March, 84 people have been killed in Ukraine, another 209 have been injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission reported that at least 14,059 civilians were victims of a full-scale war in Ukraine: 5,767 people killed and 8,292 injured.