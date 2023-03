Staff members work at a work shop of the new energy factory of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Jianan.

China's commercial vehicle industry logged a strong recovery in February 2023, with output and sales soaring from January, industry data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 317,000 commercial vehicles were produced last month, surging 61 percent month on month and up 13.5% from the same period of 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Some 324,000 commercial vehicles were sold in China during the same period, up 79% monthly and 29.1% yearly.

In breakdown, sales of trucks rose 27.7% from the same period last year to 290,000 units, while 33,000 coaches were sold, jumping 43.1% year on year.