Tetiana Mosiichuk has been appointed the new Director of the Non-Bank Financial Services Market Supervision Department of the National Bank based on the results of the search and interviews of candidates with the board of the National Bank since March 13.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Its responsibility will include, in particular:

- continuous supervision of the activities of non-bank financial services market participants in compliance with financial services legislation, in particular, capital requirements, established mandatory standards, risk management and other indicators and requirements limiting risks in transactions with financial assets;

- prompt response to violations by non-bank financial services market participants of financial services legislation, implementation of risky activities that threaten the interests of depositors and/or other creditors of non-bank financial institutions, and initiation of adequate measures of influence in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine;

- supervision of compliance by non-bank financial institutions with the requirements of the legislation on financial services on internal audit and provision by such institutions of the mandatory external audit of financial statements, taking into account the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine;

- analysis of markets of non-bank financial services, state regulation of which is carried out by the National Bank;

- assessment of financial condition of non-bank financial institutions, results of their activities, as well as preparation of supervisory reports for analysis of performance indicators of non-bank financial institutions and non-bank financial sector of Ukraine.

The Non-Bank Financial Services Market Supervision Department is part of the Prudential Supervision subordination vertical, curated by Deputy Chairman of the NBU Dmytro Oliinyk.

Mosiichuk has been working in the financial sector of Ukraine for more than 30 years, in particular, has significant experience in insurance, as well as in consulting and investment areas.

Before being appointed to the National Bank, she worked as an adviser on the strategic development of the insurance market to the Director General of the Insurance Business Association (2022-2023), was a member of the board and Deputy Director of the insurance company First (2021 - 2022).

Before that, she worked at the Ukrainian Fire Insurance Company as the chairman of the board (2019-2021), First Deputy Chairman of the Board (2018-2019).

She also has experience in public service: she worked as Deputy Chairman of the State Commission for Regulation of the Financial Services Market, Head of the Financial Planning Department of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Mosiichuk graduated with honors from the Kharkiv State University (qualification: economist).

In 2016, she earned a Candidate of Economic Sciences degree in Economic Security of the State.

