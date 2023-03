The Kyiv City Military Administration, together with the command of the Kyiv Defense Forces Group, decided to improve the system of engineering barriers in the capital for more comfortable movement around the city. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For a year of full-scale war, the direct threat of hostilities in Kyiv was reduced to a minimum. Therefore, after a detailed analysis of the existing system of engineering barriers and after calculating all potential threats and dangers, the Kyiv City Military Administration together with the command of the Kyiv Defense Forces Group worked out a joint solution regarding the improvement of the system of engineering barriers in the capital," the message reads.

In practice, this involves:

- some checkpoints and engineering structures will remain functional;

- part of engineering barriers will go into "sleeping" mode;

- other engineering barriers will be completely dismantled.

Engineering structures, which must continue to perform their security function for the capital, will remain, but their components will be improved - unusable concrete blocks, sandbags, anti-tank hedgehogs will be replaced with new ones; will strengthen the dugouts, put the trenches in order.

Some of the other engineering barriers, which will be important for the defense of the city, will continue to exist in a "sleeping" mode, that is, such roadblocks will be removed from the roadway, but concrete blocks, sandbags, anti-tank hedgehogs, etc. will be left in designated places so that in case of a threat for the capital, to quickly return the system of such engineering barriers to combat mode in the shortest possible time.

The remaining systems of engineering barriers in Kyiv, which are not needed now, will be dismantled - such roadblocks will be removed from the roadway; concrete blocks, sandbags and anti-tank hedgehogs will be removed; trenches will be filled in, dugouts will be dismantled.

It is noted that the implementation of such a decision will make Kyiv more comfortable for residents, the capital's roads will be decongested, which will allow Kyiv residents to move around the city more freely.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, emphasized that no one has completely removed the military threat from the northern direction, so the city will continue to gradually become more comfortable for civilian residents, but the entire system of defensive engineering barriers will completely disappear only after Ukraine wins.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, with the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, due to a direct military threat to the capital, a system of engineering barriers was deployed in Kyiv: numerous roadblocks equipped with concrete blocks and sandbags were installed in each district of the city, as well as dug trenches, dugouts.

In February, the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Mykola Povoroznyk, said that a repeated attack by Russian troops on Kyiv is unlikely, but the capital has a plan to respond to such a manifestation of enemy aggression.