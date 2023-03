Valerii Bezus, the former head of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving, was appointed adviser to the Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the team of the Ministry for Restoration, Valerii Bezus will work on the development and implementation of state policy in the field of ensuring energy transformation, in particular, we are talking about the use of energy-efficient tools, renewable energy sources and alternative fuels in the process of restoring Ukraine. Valerii Bezus will also oversee the development of the necessary reforms for the restoration of energy in the ministry," the statement said.

Before being appointed adviser to the minister, Bezus headed the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving for a year and a half.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the Chairperson of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving Hanna Zamazieieva as the Chairperson of the State Agency for Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving instead of Valerii Bezus.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.