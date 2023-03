150 wounded "Wagnerites" were brought to a hospital in the occupied part of the Luhansk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. So, 150 mercenaries of the so-called Wagner PMC were brought to the Bilovodsk district hospital in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region for treatment, the General Staff said.

In addition, according to the General Staff, in Enerhodar temporarily seized by Russia (Zaporizhzhia Region), at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the shortage of professional workers who can provide vital activity of the nuclear power plant is growing catastrophically.

"After the Russian occupiers employed people at the NPP without appropriate education and experience, the contract of the Russian representatives of Rosatom expired. At the same time, they were denied a new or extended contract. They were also denied the return to Russia, since there is practically no one to work at the NPP. All this can lead to unpredictable consequences," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Wagner PMC mercenaries were trying to break through to the central areas of Bakhmut.