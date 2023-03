The Russian occupiers resumed offensive in the Vuhledar area of the Donetsk Region, but without success.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Kamyanka, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netaylove, Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar settlements," the General Staff noted.

Areas of more than 15 settlements near the contact line were hit by enemy shelling.

Among them are Kamyanka, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Heorhiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Neskuchne of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War recalled that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the commander of the Eastern Military District, Colonel General Rustam Muradov, to capture Vuhledar at any cost in order to appease widespread criticism of the Ministry of Defense regarding the lack of progress and significant losses in the Vuhledar area.

The 155th Marine Brigade is said to have suffered catastrophic losses during the culminating three-week February offensive to capture Vuhledar.

Analysts believe Russian troops are likely to rotate the 136th Motorized Rifle Brigade to replace a badly degraded unit, hoping to resume the offensive near Vuhledar.

The Vuhledar offensive became the largest tank battle of the war, Russia was defeated in it.