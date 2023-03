Power System Will Work Without Restrictions On Electricity Consumers On Tuesday - Halushchenko

On Tuesday, March 14, the power system will operate without restrictions on electricity consumers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the generation has the necessary volumes of capacity to fully meet the needs of electricity consumers throughout the country.

At the same time, repair work continues at the objects of high-voltage networks damaged by the latest massive shelling.

At the same time, in the Zhytomyr Region, there may be restrictions on the electricity supply of certain categories of consumers due to the repair of the network infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the last massive Russian shelling, the situation in the power system was stabilized, and the generation is operating with a power reserve.