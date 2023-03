Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko met with the delegation of the Czech Republic and discussed assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the rehabilitation of the military.

Klitschko announced this on Facebook.

"I met with the Government Commissioner of the Czech Republic for the reconstruction of Ukraine Tomas Kopechny and representatives of Czech business. They talked about the further implementation of reforms to bring Ukraine closer to European standards, the possible support of the Czech side in rehabilitating our soldiers-defenders, in particular psychological, help in the development of the medical field, infrastructure reconstruction and investments in Ukraine," Vitali Klitschko said.

Also, according to him, Czech business is interested in developing the Kyiv metro and cooperation in the energy sector.

Earlier, it was reported that Vitali Klitschko met with the leaders of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany, Rolf Mutzenich and Lars Klingbeil, and discussed increasing support for Ukraine, in particular military support.

Also, during the Munich Security Conference, Vitali Klitschko met with American senators on the issue of increasing arms assistance to our country.