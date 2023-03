Russian terrorist forces hit a residential building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, with a rocket. Search and rescue operations are underway, but it is already known about one person killed by the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram on Tuesday, March 14.

Zelenskyy wrote that a Russian missile hit the center of Kramatorsk, as a result of which six high-rise buildings were damaged. Rescue operations continue. Currently, we know of at least three injured and one dead.

"The evil state continues to fight against the civilian population. Destroying life and leaving nothing human. Every blow that takes an innocent life must lead to a legal and fair sentence that punishes murder. This will definitely happen," the President emphasized.

A video of the consequences of a Russian missile hitting a house in Kramatorsk was also published by Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during March 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in five directions.

During the day of March 12, the defense forces destroyed another 710 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 159,800 of its troops.

Also, the AFU repelled more than 100 enemy attacks during the day of March 12.