In Russia, in recent weeks, the shortage of artillery ammunition has become so acute that extremely punitive regulations are in effect in many areas of the front.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

"This was almost certainly the key reason why not a single Russian unit has been able to conduct operationally significant offensive actions recently," the report says.

According to British intelligence, Russia has already resorted to issuing old stocks of ammunition that were previously considered unusable. The decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated March 3 established measures for the Ministry of Industry and Trade regarding the powers of managers of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex that do not perform production tasks.

"Russia is increasingly applying the principles of a command economy to its military-industrial complex because it recognizes that its defense production facilities are a key vulnerability of an increasingly depleted 'special military operation,'" the British Ministry of Defense notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, British intelligence also believes that the owner of the private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin will be forced to reduce the scale or intensity of his PMC's actions in Ukraine if the ban on recruiting prisoners remains.