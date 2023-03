Russian invaders continue shelling the Kherson Region. In particular, they are trying to force the population of the left-bank part, where they are deployed, to leave with them to other defense lines.

Head of the South Operational Command press center Nataliya Humeniuk told Channel 24 about this.

According to the spokeswoman, the occupation authorities are trying to leave, evacuating documentation and looting things. Thus, soon we will be able to observe another "gesture of goodwill."

At the same time, the Russians continue to strike along the Black Sea coast near the Dnieper Estuary. As a result of the shelling, two people died in the Kutsurub Community. The Kinburn Spit is located nearby, from where, as is known, the occupiers used to strike. The occupiers continue to use people in this direction as human shields.

"They are firing positions, including MLRS, right in the residents' backyards. This makes it difficult for us to respond but does not make it completely impossible. We continue to monitor their maneuvers, movement, and intentions. I think we will soon be able to report on good results," Humeniuk noted.

