During the day, the enemy launched 29 aircraft and 6 missile strikes. The enemy continues to focus on conducting offensive actions in 5 directions, fighting continues in Bakhmut. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

In particular, the Russian occupation army struck at the vocational and agrarian lyceum of the village of Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy Region - 1 civilian was killed, another 5 civilians were injured. The invaders also hit a school in Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region with two missiles, a local resident was killed.

In addition, the enemy carried out more than 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

It is noted that the enemy continues to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, and also does not abandon attempts to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation is without significant changes. The enemy maintains a military presence near the state border of Ukraine, but the formation of offensive groups has not been identified. At the same time, the enemy continues the engineering equipment of the area in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk Regions.

During the day, the invaders fired at the areas of the settlements of Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv Region, Znob-Novhorodske, Bachivsk, Starykove and Shalyhino, Sumy Region, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy makes attempts to break through the defense of our troops. Russians held unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, Nevske, Serebrianske forestry, Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianka. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hrianykivka, Kupiansk and Krokhmalne, Kharkiv Region, and Makiivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not abandon attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut. Enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, fighting continues in Bakhmut. In particular, Bondarne, Vasiukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka and Zalizne of the Donetsk Region were under enemy attacks.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Mariinka. Areas of more than 10 settlements near the contact line were under enemy shelling. Among them are Kamianka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka and Vuhledar, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy conducts defensive actions. In particular, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia Region; Tamaryne and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv Region, as well as more than 30 settlements in the Kherson Region were shelled. Among them are Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Zelenivka, Blahovishchenske, Kherson and Dniprovske.

Meanwhile, during the day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, the State Security Service reported that border guards repelled the assault on the Russian occupiers and captured a representative of the Russian private military company Wagner.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed another 710 invaders in a day on March 12. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 159,800 of its military.