The press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov has said that the goals of the aggressor state in Ukraine can now be achieved only by military means. According to him, there are no prerequisites for the so-called "peace negotiations," according to Russian Interfax on Monday, March 13.

Peskov said that at the moment the Kremlin does not see as appropriate the creation of a contact group from representatives of Western countries, which could contribute to the end of the war. Putin's press secretary said that "so far there are no prerequisites for the transition of the process into a peaceful direction."

"For us, the absolute priority continues to remain and will always be to achieve the goal. Now it can only be achieved militarily," Peskov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 27, 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded with threats to Ukraine's peace initiative.

On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would not negotiate the "formula for peace" that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously proposed.

On January 14, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia was preparing for a long-term war and was moving the economy to "military rails."