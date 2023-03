Occupiers Develop Plan To Evacuate Collaborators In Vasylivka In Order To Reduce Panic Among Them - National R

In Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, captured by Russian troops, the occupation administration developed a plan to evacuate its employees and their family members from the town.

This was announced by the National Resistance Center (NRS) under the Special Operations Forces on Monday, March 13.

According to information from the NRS, the collaborators plan to leave the occupied town two hours before the withdrawal of Russian troops.

The collaborators plan to flee to the territory of the annexed Crimea.

It is noted that by developing an evacuation plan, the occupation administration wants to try to calm the panicked collaborators.

