The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to establish the production of 120-mm mortar mines, 155-mm caliber ammunition, and ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles. This is stated in order No. 212 of March 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the list of types of products to be developed and introduced into production and operation, as well as modernization under the direction of the general designer for the creation of ammunition and explosives.

In the list:

82 mm caliber mortar shot;

120 mm caliber mortar shot;

122 mm artillery shot to the D-30 howitzer (2C1);

tank shot to a 125 mm gun;

152 mm artillery shot to the D-20 howitzer (2C3);

155 mm caliber artillery shot;

products of dynamic protection;

ammunition for drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 8, the Cabinet of Ministers granted the director general of the state enterprise Scientific and Production Association Pavlohrad Chemical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) Leonid Shyman the authority of the general designer for the creation of ammunition and explosives.

In February, the state concern Ukroboronprom announced that it and one of the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) began to jointly produce 120 mm mines.

Earlier, Ukroboronprom announced that it had started serial production of 82-mm mortar rounds abroad.

In November 2022, Ukroboronprom announced the successful establishment of production of 122 and 152 mm caliber artillery shells and 122 mm mortar mines for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

NATO countries are armed with long-range artillery that fires 155 mm projectiles, while Soviet-era artillery fires 152 mm.