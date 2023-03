Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. The conversation is likely to take place after the Chinese leader visits Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Xi's meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy, the latter of which is expected to take place virtually, is said to reflect Beijing's efforts to play a more active role in mediating an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The publication writes that a direct conversation with Zelenskyy would mark a significant step in China's attempts to play the role of a peacemaker in Ukraine, which have so far been received with skepticism in Europe.

Moreover, China has an interest in ending the war, which has put Beijing in a precarious position, forcing Xi to balance China's partnership with Russia against his own close relationship with Putin and growing mistrust and tension with the US and its allies.

In addition, Xi is considering visiting other European countries as part of his trip to Russia, although his full itinerary has not yet been confirmed, according to the publication's sources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EU does not yet see evidence that China is considering supplying arms to Russia.

On February 19, the United States announced that it had information about China's preparations to provide military aid to Russia.