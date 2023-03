The Russian occupiers in the Luhansk Region concentrated on storming Bilohorivka and in the direction of Kreminna.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

"The situation is quite difficult for us there, especially in the direction of Kreminna and Bilohorivka, because the Russian occupying forces have concentrated their maximum efforts there. They are constantly throwing new reserves of personnel there," Haidai noted.

According to him, the Russian army is trying to storm in the Kreminna direction in order to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops. In the Luhansk Region, personnel units of the Russian troops were also thrown into battle.

"From Irkutsk, from Khabarovsk, both marines and paratroopers. They threw their modern equipment there. “Terminators” and T-90s are there. At the moment, they have run out of T-90s, T-72s are already fighting," said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Haidai emphasized that currently the weather conditions do not favor an offensive for either side. However, the situation may change in the coming weeks.

"Just 2-3 weeks will be enough for us to accumulate enough strength to slightly change the situation from a deadlocked defense to start a counteroffensive," he emphasized.

It will be recalled that Haidai previously said that the Russians are experimenting with offensive methods in the Kreminna direction.

In addition, on March 7, it became known that the Russian occupiers had withdrawn in order to replenish reserves for new offensives.