After the last massive shelling, the situation in the power system has been stabilized, the generation works with a power reserve.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation in the power system after the last massive shelling has been stabilized, the generation works with a power reserve. However, in some regions there may still be restrictions due to network repairs. Power engineers are working 24/7 to improve the stability and sustainability of the power supply. I am grateful to them for this titanic work," Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko said.

It is noted that as of the morning of March 13, the power industry restored power supply in all regions affected by the enemy strike on March 9.

"In the most problematic areas of the Kharkiv Region, all consumers have been restored, electricity supply has been fully restored in the Mykolaiv Region. However, in the Zhytomyr Region there are still restrictions for some categories of consumers," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night and morning of Thursday, March 9, Russia launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine.