Curfew In Kherson Region Extended, There Is Information About Enemy Sabotage Groups

In the Kherson Region during March 13-17 there will be a new extended curfew, which will last from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Information was received about the possible presence of enemy sabotage groups in the territory of Kherson. In order to prevent civilian casualties, a new curfew will be imposed in the region from today," Prokudin said.

So, from March 13 to March 17 inclusive, the curfew will last from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

He noted that everyone who today needs to go outside the region should do this immediately, and in the future - plan their time in the city and region.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration urged to take the situation with understanding and seriousness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, the Defense Forces destroyed 3 motor boats with sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of the Ostriv Velykyi Potomkin island in the Kherson Region.