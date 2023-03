It will take decades for the Russian Federation to restore its military capabilities.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It will take decades for Russia to restore its military capabilities. Ukraine's resistance gives the West time for a global rethink and restructuring of the entire system of deterrence and counteraction to autocratic regimes," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November Danilov said that the Ukrainian army would not stop until it liberated the entire territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, from the invaders.