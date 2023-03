The commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC are trying to break through to the central districts of Bakhmut.

This was reported by the Information Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult. Wagner assault units are advancing from several directions, trying to break through the defenses of our troops and advance to the central districts of the town," Syrskyi said.

In the course of tough battles, Ukrainian defenders inflict significant losses on the enemy.

All attempts of the enemy to capture the town are repelled by the fire of artillery, tanks, and other means of fire.

"The defense of the fortress continues!" Syrskyi noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are trying to break through the defenses in the east, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks north of Bakhmut.

Earlier, the commander of the Ground Forces in Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the forces and resources that the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the process of defending the town of Bakhmut are forcing the Russian Federation to refuse to move forward. In this way, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will buy time for their future counteroffensive, which is just around the corner.