In January-February 2023, compared to January-February 2022, the export of Ukrainian dairy products increased by 55% to 16,400 tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the unstable situation on the world dairy market, in 2023 Ukraine already exported 55% more dairy products than in the same period last year. In January-February, 16,400 tons of dairy products were exported. At the same time, the value index increased by 33% compared to January-February 2022 and amounts to USD 35.8 million... It is worth noting the increase in the volume of cheese exports. The Ukrainian producer was able to increase trade, when before the full-scale invasion it was difficult to do this due to the higher cost of production," the message said.

In particular, 1,300 tons of cheeses were exported in January-February, which is by 49% more than last year, while the value index increased by 71% to USD 6.4 million.

In February 2023, 786,000 tons of cheeses worth USD 3.8 million were exported.

The largest importers of Ukrainian cheese in February were: Kazakhstan (59.8%), Moldova (19.7%), Jordan (5.3%), Azerbaijan (4.7%).

"The volume of ice cream exports has increased significantly. In 2023, 876 tons have already been exported, and in the value of USD 2.9 million, it has increased 2.3 times compared to last year. The main buyers of the product are: Moldova (21.8%), Poland (34.8%), Israel (12%). Milk and condensed cream: in the last two months, the volume of trade amounted to 4,200 tons, which is by 37% more than last year, the rapid growth was recorded just last year month - 2,700 tons were exported, which is by 92% more than in January. The largest importers in February were: Poland (17.7%), Malaysia (14.7%), Israel (10.2%), Lithuania (7.8%)," the report says.

Over the last two months, the volume of butter exports increased by 35% to 1,700 tons, and the value increased by 31% to USD 9.4 million.

In February, 875 tons of butter were exported.

The largest amount of butter was exported in February to: Moldova (26.1%), Kazakhstan (21%), Azerbaijan (15.4%), Israel (11.2%), Libya (7%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, the volume of Ukrainian exports in monetary terms decreased by 35% to USD 44.1 billion.