Kyiv Was Ready To Announce Evacuation In January Due To Blackouts - Klitschko

The Kyiv authorities in January were ready to announce the evacuation of the population due to massive rocket attacks by Russia on critical infrastructure, but the warm winter contributed to the fact that the Kyiv residents did not feel blackouts very sharply.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated this in an interview with the German publication Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January, we were close to calling on the population to evacuate. The heaviest blackout lasted 14 hours. There was no light, no water, no heating. Fortunately, the weather was mild," Klitschko said.

The mayor welcomed German military assistance to Ukraine and emphasized the role of the German-made Iris-T missile defense system in repelling Russian strikes.

At the same time, he called for speeding up the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 9, Russia carried out a new massive rocket attack on Ukraine.

In Kyiv, as a result of a missile attack, an object of energy infrastructure was damaged.

Some of the residents of the capital were without heating and water.