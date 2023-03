According to the results of the annual revision of the list of systemically important banks, the National Bank of Ukraine included JSC Credit Agricole Bank in this list.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, 15 institutions are in the updated list: A-Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Kredobank, OTP Bank, Oschadbank, Pivdennyi, PrivatBank, FUIB, Raiffeisen Bank, Sense Bank, TAScombank, Ukrgasbank, Ukreximbank, UkrSibbank, Universal Bank.

The list of banks was approved by the decision of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine dated March 8, 2023 No. 95-rsh "On the determination of systemically important banks".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank determines systemically important banks every year based on data as of January 1 in accordance with the Regulation on the Procedure for Identifying Systemically Important Banks, approved by the Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine dated December 25, 2014 No. 863 (with amendments).