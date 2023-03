Footage of the explosion of the rails in the occupied Kherson Region got into the network. The video was published by the Atesh Telegram channel of the Crimean Tatar partisans.

"In order to prevent the supply of the fascist group in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, the Atesh movement carried out a successful sabotage in the temporarily occupied territory," the post says.

It is noted that the railway track was blown up between the settlements of Radensk and Abrykosivka.

Earlier, it became known that Belarusian partisans handed over to the SSU a unique video from the same drone that blew up the Russian A-50 airborne early warning aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield.