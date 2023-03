The State Statistics Service revised the annual dynamics of GDP for 2021, keeping it at 3.4%, and the quarterly dynamics of GDP for 2021.

In general, in 2021, the real gross domestic product increased by 3.4% compared to 2020 (in constant 2016 prices) to UAH 5,450.849 billion (in actual prices) (excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

According to the updated data of the State Statistics Service, GDP for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 2.3% to UAH 1,019.715 billion, for the second quarter of 2021 it increased by 6.2% - to UAH 1,182.310 billion, for the third quarter of 2021 it increased by 2.9% to UAH 1,512.884 billion and for the fourth quarter increased by 6.3% to UAH 1,735.940 billion.

The State Statistics Service clarifies the indicators of the real gross domestic product during the year.

Earlier, the State Statistics Service reported that GDP for the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 2.2% to UAH 1,008.562 billion, for the second quarter of 2021 it increased by 5.7% to UAH 1,169.438 billion, for the third quarter of 2021 it increased by 2.7% to UAH 1,498.359 billion and for the fourth quarter increased by 6.1% to UAH 1,730.104 billion compared to the same period of 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the real gross domestic product increased by 3.4% compared to 2020 (in constant 2016 prices) to UAH 5,459.574 billion (in actual prices) (without taking into account the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

The National Bank expects a slight increase in real GDP in 2023 - by 0.3%.

The state budget for 2023, approved by the Verkhovna Rada in November 2022, foresees GDP growth by 3.2%.