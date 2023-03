Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, has criticized Oscar awarding the Navalny documentary.

Podoliak wrote about this on his Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After such a decision by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Podoliak doubted that the award was "outside of politics."

“If Oscar is outside of politics how should we understand the documentary manifesto Navalny where internal Russian politics is overflowing? If Oscar is out of the context of the war in Ukraine & the mass genocide of Ukrainians, why do you constantly talk about humanism & justice?” Podoliak wrote.

Canadian documentarian Daniel Roer's Navalny film about the poisoning of a Russian opposition figure in his homeland received an Academy Award in the Best Documentary Feature nomination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.